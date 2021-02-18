Judge refuses ban on social media access for Utah man accused of Capitol riot involvement

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry about the former president’s loss. While lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden’s win, they marched to the building and broke inside. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – A federal magistrate judge has refused to block a Utah man accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot access to social media. Despite this, the judge has ordered him to end his involvement with a business he founded.

John Sullivan, a self-proclaimed video journalist, and activist was arrested in January after attending the insurrection and capturing photos and videos that were later posted on his social media platforms as well as his Insurgence USA website.

In late January, Sullivan was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds without authority, civil disorder, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan was initially booked into their custody under a U.S. Marshall’s warrant. His criminal complaint listed him as the “leader of an organization called Insurgence USA through which he organizes protests.”

When he made his first court appearance, prosecutors asked for Sullivan to be held in jail before his trial, stating he ‘thrives on chaos’ and incites violent riots when engaged in social media. Despite the objections, officials determined to release Sullivan from the court but under conditions, including requiring him to wear a GPS monitor and subjecting him to strict internet monitoring.

On February 1, Sullivan was back in front of a federal magistrate for allegedly violating those pre-trial release conditions. Prosecutors alleged Sullivan had broken the terms of his release by appearing on the radio show “InfoWars.” The Utah judge determined the trial judge in Washington D.C. should instead hear the violations in the case.

Sullivan was told to appear in D.C. within three days – February 4.

By February 8, three more charges were added against Sullivan: disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

During Sullivan’s most recent appearance in Washington D.C., prosecutors asked for the judge to block Sullivan from using Twitter and Facebook, restrict him from access funds paid to his firm, and require him to wear an ankle bracelet.

Sullivan’s defense attorney called the request to limit his “ability to communicate the way the vast majority of Americans communicate is oppressive, overbroad and unconstitutional.” In a document you can see below, attorney Steven Kiersch says Sullivan is “legitimately self-employed as a documentarian and it is oppressive to require that he not be allowed to continue his primary area of employment for an extended period of time” in response to the prosecutors’ requesting Sullivan not access earnings from Insurgence USA.

Court records show Sullivan’s defense attorney filed invoices that show CNN and NBC each paid Sullivan’s firm, Insurgence USA, $35,000 in January for rights to the video he filmed in the Capitol, which included the deadly shooting of protester Ashli Babbitt.

Kiersch closes out the filing by saying Sullivan “is a decent, honest young man who has been utterly mischaracterized by pleadings filed in this Court and comments attributed to him have been taken out of context.”

The federal magistrate judge refused to block Sullivan’s social media access and instead ordered him to end his involvement with his businesses that the Justice Department claims promotes and glorifies violent protests. Sullivan does also not have to wear a 24-hour location monitoring GPS, according to the judge.

“I am rejecting the broader prohibition on Twitter and Facebook and encrypted social media platforms,” Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather said, also ordering that Sullivan be taken off of 24-hour location monitoring via GPS, according to Politico. Sullivan will also have his internet use monitored by probation officials, is to remain under home detention, and cannot use social media to incite riots, violent protests, armed conflict or violence.

On Thursday, a U.S. District Judge filed a standing order in Sullivan’s case that requires “the government to produce any evidence in its possession that is favorable to the defendant and material to either the defendant’s guilt or punishment.” This is being included in U.S. Capitol riot cases, according to the court document.

There is no future court date at this time.