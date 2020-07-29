Judge Michael Kwan to lie in state at Taylorsville City Hall

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The late Judge Michael W. Kwan will lie in state at Taylorsville City Hall Friday. Judge Kwan died suddenly on Tuesday, July 21. He was 58.

Judge Michael during a hearing in Taylorsville Justice Court Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/The Salt Lake Tribune, Al Hartmann, Pool)

The Taylorsville City Justice Court judge is known for his advocacy for Asian Americans and credited with creating one of the first DUI/Drug Courts in the nation in 1998.

One week after his death, the family of Judge Kwan announced public events to honor his life and legacy.

A procession will travel from MacDougall funeral home to Taylorsville City Hall on Friday, July 31. Judge Kwan’s body will then lie in state at the Taylorsville City Hall at 2600 Taylorsville Blvd. from 2:00-4:00 p.m. where the public is invited to pay their last respects.

Law enforcement has asked the public to not follow the procession in their vehicles. As required by Salt Lake County, masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed.

If you wish, flowers may be sent for his private service at MacDougall Funeral Home on Friday morning. Or in lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to OCA, Asian Pacific Advocates in memory of Judge Michael Kwan at www.ocanational.org/donate.