Judge Memorial High School presented with 2021 National Blue Ribbon School Award

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Education is presenting Judge Memorial Catholic High School the 2021 Nation Blue Ribbon School award. Principal Patrick Lambert along with other school administrators attended the event in Washington D.C.

Judge Memorial is the only Utah high school to receive the award more than once, receiving the award in 1984, 1989, and 1998.

“This prestigious honor was made possible through the hard work and dedication of the entire school community,” Principal Lambert says. “Students, faculty, staff, and parents all had a role in creating the learning environment that sets us apart.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona presented the award to the school. Lambert, along with Vice Principal Louise Hendrickson and Advancement Director Susan Lollini made the trip to Washington to represent the school. The Secretary of Education praised the schools for being honored by the Blue Ribbon committee.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona shares.

Despite the pandemic and schools transitioning to online-only education, Judge Memorial was one of the only schools in the state not to go fully virtual, according to the school’s website.

Judge Memorial Catholic High School was founded in 1921 and is one of two Roman Catholic High Schools in the Salt Lake Valley, the other being Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper.