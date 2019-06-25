Judge goes against plea deal, sentences man who molested young girls to minimum 10 years in prison

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Logan man convicted of molesting young girls over a 20-year span is headed to prison.

According to court documents, Judge Brian Cannell of Logan’s 1st District Court made the decision Tuesday morning to go against a plea deal 47-year-old Rand Meyerhoffer made with prosecutors by sentencing him to 10-years-to-life at the Utah State Prison.

Originally facing four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one misdemeanor voyerurism charge, Meyerhoffer thought he had made a deal by pleading guilty to one first-degree felony count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in exchange for a lighter sentence of 6-years-to life.

The judge told Meyerhoffer he didn’t agree with the plea deal based on the nature of the crimes he had committed.

Meyerhoffer will spend at least 10 years in prison before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole decide on if he should be released or spend up to life behind bars.

Charging documents state four victims were interviewed in November 2018 at the Children’s Justice Center who all disclosed sexual abuse by Meyerhoffer.

The first victim, an 8-year-old girl, reported that Meyerhoffer had patted her tummy and her private part and “touched her under her underwear and his hands touched her,” according to charging documents.

The second girl, also 8-years-old, said Meyerhoffer put “his hand down the front of her underwear” and touched her private parts, documents state.

The third victim, now 17, said she awoke to Meyerhoffer masturbating by the side of her bed while watching something on his phone. He then left the room and when he returned, he touched her stomach then started grabbing and rubbing her body over her clothes, according to documents.

The fourth victim, now 31, reported that she had been touched inappropriately from the time she was 11 years old until she was over 20 years old by Meyerhoffer. She said he would buy alcohol, marijuana, and methamphetamine for her when she was a teenager, documents state.

Documents state the girl said after drinking alcohol, he would pressure her into exposing her bare breasts to him. The girl once found photographs of her breast in a drawer that belonged to Meyerhoffer.

During a search of the man’s home, police found multiple pictures that appeared to be taken without the knowledge of the girl and were sexual in nature.

During the interview with police, Meyerhoffer admitted taking pictures of “butt cracks” and playing strip poker with young girls “a long time ago.”

A background check on Meyerhoffer shows multiple previous arrests for drug possession and retail theft since 2008.

