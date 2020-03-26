Judge Cyndee Probert appointed to fill Aurora City Justice Court vacancy

AURORA, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Sevier County Judicial Nominating Commission announced that Judge Cyndee Probert will fill the Aurora City Justice Court vacancy, according to a news release from the State of Utah Judicial Council.

Judge Probert will replace Judge Cordell Pearson, who left the position in December 2019. Judge Probert was appointed to the Fillmore City Justice Court in 2015. She graduated from the American Institute for Medical Assisting with a certificate in medical office management.

Judge Probert has eight years experience as an in-court clerk and office manager where she served both the Millard County and Fillmore City Justice Courts. She is currently enrolled and completing coursework at the National Judicial College, and is a member on the Board of Justice Court Judges.

