Juan Diego Catholic High School wins BEST OF STATE award for third year straight

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Juan Diego Catholic High School Wins Prestigious Best of State BOSS Award, for the third year in a row.

The Catholic High School also received the coveted Best of State Statue, or BOSS® which is an elite award given to the most outstanding Best of State Medal winner in each award division.

Courtesy: Mickelle Marston, JDCHS Social Media Coordinator.

In addition to the Best of State and BOSS® awards received, this year honors were also given to Juan Diego Catholic High School head basketball coach Mr. Drew Trost, named Best High School Coach in the state of Utah and the Juan Diego Catholic High School Senior Service Project was recognized as Best Special Interest Education Program.

Due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, the previously announced Best of State Awards

Gala to be held at the Salt Palace on Wednesday, July 15 was canceled. Awards were sent to those who won this prestigious award in their respective divisions.

