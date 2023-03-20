PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Utah rock fans will have much to celebrate this summer with legendary band Journey announced to headline at LaVell Edwards Stadium on July 1 for the annual Stadium of Fire event.

The band is returning to the stadium for the first time since 2015, while they also commemorate their group’s 50-year anniversary together.

As one of the state’s most patriotic events of the season, Stadium of Fire presented by America’s Freedom Festival at Provo will have several thousand fans in attendance watching Journey, televised to over one million military men and women in more than 100 countries via the American Forces Network.

Taking the rock music scene by storm with their first performance in 1973, Journey has garnered worldwide attention with an impressive collection of songs — 25 of them making the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Their discography has even earned the band a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, officially inducted in 2017. Some of Journey’s most recognizable hits include “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Faithfully,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Those attending will have the chance to see current members Neal Schon, guitar and vocals, keyboard and vocals Jonathan Cain, drums and vocals Deen Castronovo, keyboard and vocals Jason Derlatka, bassist Todd Jensen, and lead vocalist Arnel Pineda.

The upcoming Stadium of Fire will also feature a much-anticipated fireworks celebration and a high-flying appearance overhead with F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base.

Tickets for the Stadium of Fire 2023 will go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 24 on their event website.

Members of America’s Freedom Festival’s email list will receive a code on March 23 that will allow them to purchase tickets on March 24th at 10 a.m., two hours ahead of the general sale.