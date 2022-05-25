SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The Jordan School District Board of Education unanimously passed a motion that will allow students to wear religious or cultural garb at graduation.

This comes as students and parents filled the school district board meeting on Tuesday with concerns that students could not wear leis at graduation.

A lei is a garland common in Hawaii and across Polynesia that is worn during celebrations.

The Jordan School District policy states that graduates are expected to wear a cap and gown without decorations, additions or alterations.

The school district’s board of education approved the motion for this year’s graduation, saying they will revisit the conversation if they want to permanently change the school district policy for all upcoming graduations.