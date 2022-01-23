John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah all-star’s men’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate.

According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public figure:

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton has also made his view on the Covid-19 vaccine public through a documentary called, “COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed,” which came out in June 2021.

Stockton reveals that Gonzaga’s decision to suspend his tickets has strained the relationship between him and his alma-mater, “I’ve been part of this campus since I was probably 5 or 6 years old. I was just born a couple blocks away and sneaking into the gym and selling programs to get into games since I was a small boy. So, it’s strained but not broken, and I’m sure we’ll get through it, but it’s not without some conflict,” he states.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and Utah Jazz all-star is the school’s all-time leader in steals (262).