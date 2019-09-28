Joe Biden will be in Park City Saturday for fundraiser

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Saturday, former Vice President and current Presidential candidate Joe Biden will come here for a brief fundraiser.

“We often call Utah the crossroads of the West,” said event organizer and longtime Biden friend Scott Howell.

“It’s the epicenter of political action tomorrow,” added Howell.

The fundraiser will be held tomorrow from about 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Howell said, with a goal of not just raising funds but also raising Biden’s profile in the state.

Howell says, for the first time, Utah will have its presidential primary on Super Tuesday — when the most states and territories cast their primary ballots for the presidential candidate of their choice.

“We’ve never been in the game before, and now we’re in the game. And we will count — our delegates will count,” said Howell.

