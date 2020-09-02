Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

by: Addy Bink

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha on Thursday.

According to a release, former Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

Afterward, the Bidens will make a “local stop” at an unidentified location. Biden has not been in Wisconsin since accepting the party’s nomination during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Their visit comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s Monday visit. While in Wisconsin, Pres. Trump announced Wisconsin and local jurisdictions within the state will receive $41 million in grant awards to “address a surge in community violence and ongoing civil unrest.”

Over the last month, both Pres. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made multiple stops in Wisconsin, including Pres. Trump visiting Oshkosh, VP Pence’s visit to Darien, and Pres. Trump’s visit to Kenosha. VP Pence is scheduled to visit La Crosse on Labor Day.

