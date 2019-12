OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Looking for a job? There are more than 1,900 positions available with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Ogden.

Positions include clerks, data entry clerks and tax examining technicians.

Pay ranges from $12.95 to $28.72 an hour. There are full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs available.

To apply just creatE a profile at usajobs.gov. Then visit the IRS page on USAJOBS at www.jobs.irs.gov/USAJOBS.

What others are reading: