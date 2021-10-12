Job hunting? Cabela’s looking to hire dozens ahead of holidays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a job ahead of the holidays? Cabela’s locations along the Wasatch Front are looking to fill dozens of positions before the holiday season.

It is part of a nationwide hiring event for Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops as the outdoor recreation retailers look to fill 7,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time openings.

On Wednesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 14, Cabela’s in Lehi and Farmington will participate in the hiring event. Bass Pro Shops is looking for 125 applicants for positions in several departments. In Lehi, 100 candidates are sought, and in Farmington, 25.

If you are interested, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops ask you to apply in advance at basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Company officials say Outfitters receive multiple team benefits, including merchandise discounts up to 45% off, competitive wages, and insurance programs for eligible members.

The hiring events at all locations will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.