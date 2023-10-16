SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow to be turned over to his family members, according to East Idaho News.

The 7-year-old child was found buried on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property on June 9, 2020, around nine months after the boy was reportedly killed by asphyxiation.

East Idaho News said that the state of Idaho has been in possession of JJ’s remains, however, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake and Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood filed a stipulation Thursday authorizing JJ’s body to be released to his next of kin.

Meanwhile, the remains of JJ’s sister and another victim in the gruesome murder case, Tylee Ryan, continue to be held in the state’s custody, according to East Idaho News.

Lori Vallow Daybell, JJ and Tylee’s mother, was found guilty of first-degree murder in May in relation to their deaths. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife.

She was sentenced to life in prison in Arizona, while she continues to face additional charges.

A jury trial is reportedly scheduled to begin April 1 for Chad Daybell, who faces similar charges.