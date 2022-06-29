SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As thousands of Utahn’s celebrated Pride month downtown by participating in the Pride parade, they were met with counter-protesters who held up signs making biblical references.

One resident, Noni Blake, was dressed up as Jesus holding up an “I never said that sign” amassing over 700,000 views on TikTok since posting the video.

Blake marched in front of counter-protesters who held up signs that said “Repent or perish” and “Prepare to meet thy God.”

Video is courtesy of Noni Blake

Blake’s decision to counter-protest — the counter-protest, stems from years of planning. When COVID hit, he had to pause his plans.

“I feel like with political climate that’s going on right now. I mean, I feel like everyone should be free to believe what they want, especially when it comes to religion, Blake tells ABC4.

He says, Jesus — the person that everyone worships — loves everyone and is accepting of everyone of any race and any sexuality, and whichever gender one identifies with.

Blake says dressing up is probably the best way to protest, rather than yelling with a speaker. He says the signs from counter-protesters make those in the community feel less and feel bad about who they are.

His video now has over 192,000 likes on TikTok.