UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After nearly a month-long trial, a jury has found Jerrod Baum guilty on all counts in the murder of two teens whose bodies were thrown into a mine shaft in Utah County.

Eight jurors found Baum guilty of:

Two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Two counts of desecration of a dead body

Baum’s former girlfriend Morgan Henderson testified on the first day of the trial accusing him of murdering Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell after Henderson invited the two teens over to the couple’s house when he wasn’t home.

In court, Henderson testified that when Baum found out Powell and Otteson were at their home, things took a turn for the worst. Henderson continued on describing when she realized the two teens were tied up in the back of their car. Her testimony ended with her confirming that she was with Baum the night they approached the mine shaft near Eureka.

She previously testified that she did not cooperate with authorities out of fear of Baum. “I decided it was best to do whatever he wants and be his number one fan,” she said.

On April 6, conversations between Baum and his current girlfriend were played in court by the prosecution to showcase what Baum was like when nobody was watching.

One recorded conversation showed Baum making fun of a Facebook post by Amanda Hunt, Brelynne Otteson’s aunt.

In the post, Hunt told the community to be aware of someone taking down posters of their disappearance.

Girlfriend: “So somebody in your town is going around ripping posters.

Baum: (laughs)… That’s terrible (laughs). That makes my (expletive) hard.”

Hunt, who was in the courtroom when the phone call was played was stunned.

The defense’s three-hour closing argument questioned Henderson’s testimony and the legitimacy behind it.

Baum had been on trial for the murders of the two teens in 2017. He’s been in the Utah County jail since he was charged in 2018.