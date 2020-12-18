Jensen Fire Department recognizes recent group of Utah firefighters to fight California wildfires

A firefighter puts out a hot spot along Highway 38 northwest of Forrest Falls, Calif., as the El Dorado Fire continues to burn Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. The fire started by a device at a gender reveal party on Saturday. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4) — Captain Corey Auger, Fire Warden for Uintah and Daggett County, along with five other firefighters from the area, recently went to California to help fight fires there, a post from Jensen Fire Department says.

Utah Firefighters set to return home after spending two weeks battling California wildfires

Utah has deployed several groups of firefighters to assist in putting out wildfires in California from different agencies throughout the state already this year.

In 2018, Draper City Fire’s Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett, died while fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in California.