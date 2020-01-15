Jennie Taylor appointed Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army

Breaking News
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jennie Taylor, a Gold Star wife from North Ogden, was just appointed as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the state of Utah.

On Tuesday, Jennie Taylor was sworn in by Army Ryan McCarthy during a ceremony at the Pentagon. Seven other aides were also sworn in from around the country.

Jennie Taylor shared the ceremony to her Facebook, allowing others to share in her experience.

While the job is not a paid position, it comes with a magnitude of responsibility that seems fitting for Jennie Taylor, whose husband, Major Brent Taylor, and former Mayor of North Ogden, was killed in Afghanistan on Nov 3, 2018, during an insider attack.

According to DCMilitary.com, those appointed to the CASA position “engage the local community, armed with current and relevant information about the military, by giving speeches, engage with community members, and attend Army and community functions.”

