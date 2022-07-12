SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 61 votes — that was the difference between Jen Plumb and incumbent Sen. Derek Kitchen in the senate primary election for District 9.

In a tweet, Kitchen said he congratulated his opponent on the phone and is committed to working with her in the November election. Tuesday evening Plumb celebrated the victory saying the last two weeks were not what she expected.

“You wait for results to kind of come in and you’re down a bit, and then you’re up a bit, and then you’re, you know, you don’t want to get too excited, but at the same time, you’re really excited at the potential,” said Plumb.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said state law requires the margin to be within .25 percent in order for there to be a recount. With nearly 9,000 votes, Swensen said there would need to be a difference of 22 votes or less.

Plumb said this race is a great example of why it is so important everyone gets out and votes.