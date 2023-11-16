SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Jeffrey R. Holland was called to serve as the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The Church announced the new president of the Quorum of the Twelve on Thursday in a press release, four days after the passing of the previous acting president M. Russell Ballard. The Church has not yet announced who will fill the vacant spot as one of the twelve apostles in the Quorum.

The acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve is tasked with presiding over the Quorum’s weekly gatherings, among other responsibilities. As part of the Church’s tradition, the apostle who has been in the Quorum the longest is appointed as president. The term “acting president” is used when another apostle has served for longer but is currently serving in a different position, according to the press release.

In this case, President Dallin H. Oaks would have been called as president of the Quorum but he is currently serving in the First Presidency of the Church as a first counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.

An apostle, as defined by the Church, is an ordained leader chosen by inspiration by the President of the Church. The Church says they serve as “special witnesses of the name of Christ throughout the world” and “have significant administrative responsibilities in overseeing the operation and development of a global Church.”

ABC4 livestream Ballard’s funeral on Friday at 11 a.m.