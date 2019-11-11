Jazzmen bowl with 100 military members as ‘thank you’ for their service

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Jazz players are showing their support for military members and what they do for our country.

Jazz forwards Jeff Green and George Niang spent time with 100 military members and their families from Hill Air Force Base and the Utah National Guard for an afternoon of bowling at FatCats in Millcreek.

“I love being able to connect with our fans more so the people who save us on a daily basis. It’s a no-brainer for me to give that time of my day to put some smiles on their faces to allow them to relax and have a little bit of fun,” said Green.

Saturday’s “Commitment to Service” event continues the Jazz’s observation of “Hoops for Troops,” a year-round initiative led by the NBA that honors active and retired service members and their families.

“Being a military member a lot of times people will thank us for our service, but events like this are great because they spend time with the families. Military members, we know what we’re getting into when we sign up, but the families kind of come along for the ride and learn as they go. Very rarely do they get the chance to be thanked, so an event like this is amazing.” said Dan Boyack, Commander of the Utah Air National Guard.

