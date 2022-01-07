Jazz to sign Norvel Pelle to 10-day contract

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz are planning to sign big man Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN.

Pelle is of Antiguan-Lebanese descent, stands at 6 feet 10 inches and weighs 231 pounds. His last team was the Boston Celtics.

The pickup comes as a move to replace current Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who recently tested positive for Covid.

After testing positive, Gobert entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and will be unavailable for at least five days, or three games, beginning Friday at Toronto.

Gobert was previously listed as out due to non-COVID illness with a fever of 102 degrees prior to Utah’s 115-109 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Now, however, the indication is that the French big man has tested positive, once again, for the virus.

The Jazz will also be without virtually their entire starting lineup and several key reserves with All-Star guards Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell as well as sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic listed as out on the injury report. Royce O’Neale, Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gay are also listed as questionable.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.