Jazz releasing Jordan Clarkson 6th Man of the Year t-shirts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 03: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz dribbles during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In commemoration of Jordan Clarkson’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, the Utah Jazz are taking preorders on a flashy t-shirt.

Clarkson, who averaged 18.3 points per game during the 2020-21 regular season, was awarded the trophy by his teammate, Joe Ingles, a finalist for the award, on Monday.

The Jazz made the announcement on social media with a black and white image of Clarkson set behind gold lettering. That same graphic will be the one on the t-shirts available through preorder on the team’s online store.

Thanks to the efforts of Clarkson, and other Jazzmen with strong seasons, including Rudy Gobert, who is considered a favorite to win his third Defensive Player of Year Award, the Jazz marched into the postseason with the NBA’s top record and the number one seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Jazz faced the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the opening round series on Sunday and dropped the contest, 112-109. Playing without his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, who was ruled a scratch hours before the game, Clarkson struggled. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting with a 8-for-8 mark behind the 3-point line.

Game 2 of the series will tip off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. with Mitchell cleared to play for the Jazz.