SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz could possibly lose the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star Game due to a controversial transgender sports bill.

As members of the Utah jazz are working to ensure the All-Star game remains in Salt Lake City in 2023, members of the legislature are preparing to override Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of the controversial transgender bill.

H.B. 11 would ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports in Utah. The bill was vetoed by Gov. Cox on Tuesday, but a special session will take place on Friday as lawmakers rush to override the veto. The veto requires a two-thirds vote and legislative leaders say they have the votes.

There are 85,000 registered athletes in Utah and only four registered transgender athletes.

Cox vetoed the bill for several flaws that he pointed out:

The bill was substantially changed in the final hours of the legislative session. There was no public input and this lack of time and input has serious legal and financial implications as well. I believe in process and this was a poor process.

HB11 also provides no financial protection and explicitly invites a lawsuit meaning this bill will likely bankrupt the Utah High School Athletic Association and result in millions of dollars in legal fees for local school districts.

Last year, I was encouraged to see legislators and LGBTQ advocates work on a compromise that would protect women’s sports and allow some participation for transgendered youth. 4/

No other state has done this, and we hoped that Utah could be the first. Unfortunately, that compromise fell apart in the 11th hour of the session.

I am not an expert on transgenderism. I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting. When in doubt however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion.

If a veto override occurs, I hope we can work to find ways to show these four kids that we love them and they have a place in our state.”

In a tweet, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said, “We need to love these kids. This bill was rushed, flawed, and won’t hold up over time. I’m hopeful we can find a better way.”

Similar incidents have resulted in the NBA pulling an All-Star game from a city. In 2016, the All-Star game was moved from Charlotte after the North Carolina General Assembly passed a law requiring transgender people to use bathrooms that match the same sex on their birth certificates.

The NBA All-Star game is scheduled for February. 19, 2023. The NBA has not commented on the controversial bill.