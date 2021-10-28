Jazz, Instructure to give special honor to local educators

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Local educators will be recognized from the Utah Jazz and Instructure, the makers of the Utah-based Canvas Learning Management System, throughout the season.

The program is called “Utah Jazz Most Valuable Educators, presented by Instructure.” It invites people in the state to name a local educator who is not only making a positive impact in their schools and community but also serving as an inspiration to students.

Instructure CEO Steve Daly said the company has seen firsthand what impact educators have on students all over and especially more so during the pandemic.

“Here locally, our Utah teachers have been able to serve students whether virtual or in-person in spite of the challenges COVID has brought,” Daly says. “We’re honored to be able to show our appreciation for the wonderful teaching that happens every day in our community.”

The program will recognize 21 educators during 21 home games throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The Nov. 11 game against the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Arena will honor the first recipient.

Each recipient will be a guest of Instructure at the game. They will receive a personalized Jazz jersey along with a $1,000 classroom grant from the company and a special visit from the Jazz Bear mascot, Jazz personnel, and representatives from Instructure.

“The Utah Jazz believe very strongly in the power of education and we are excited to join Instructure in a program to honor and showcase the hard work of our educators,” Utah Jazz president Jim Olson explains. “Teachers deserve this spotlight to be recognized, thanked, and celebrated for the incredible dedication and support they give to our children in the classroom.”

Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on March 14 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Throughout the game, educators will receive further recognition for their work in the community and participate in arena activities for the night.

All 21 recipients of the award will be invited to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure on center court at Vivint Arena at the end of the season.