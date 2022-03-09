(ABC4) – As NBA playoff season nears, it’s only right to look back at how fans behaved this season and the different high-profile incidents that occurred as a result of bad behavior. Whether it’s yelling at other players, swearing, fighting, or just being too loud, each instance constitutes poor behavior.

A new report surveyed NBA fans, coaches, and players to see which team has the worst behaved fans, coaches, and players.

Although the Jazz did not rank as the worst behaved team, the fans made the top 10 list.

Utah Jazz fans came in as the 10th worst behaved fans by using foul language towards players. Los Angeles fans came in at No. 1 as worst behaved due to fans yelling at each other. New York Knicks fan followed suit at No. 2.

When it came to fans that kept their cool, Portland fans were ranked among some of the best-behaved. Along with fans of the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets.

When it came to the worst behavior players here’s where they ranked:

Lebron James

Russell Westbrook

James Harden

Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid

LaMelo Ball

Nikola Jokic

D’Angelo Russell

Draymond Green

DeMar DeRozan

These were the worst behaved coaches: