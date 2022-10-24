UTAH (ABC4) – For the first time ever, a world-renowned bakery that started out in the small town of Osaka, Japan and has since expanded across the globe with over 400 locations is on way to Utah.

Beard Papa’s, founded in 1999 by Yuji Hirota, specializing in “the world’s best cream puffs,” is set to debut in Salt Lake City’s Sugarhouse neighborhood at 905 East 2100 South in late 2022.

According to the bakery’s official website, Beard Papa’s earned its name when Hirota’s fluffy white beard became as renowned to customers as his cream puffs.

Hirota perfected his recipe early on, creating a “double-layered puff-choux on the inside” with flaky pie crust on the outside, finished with a filling of whipped and vanilla custard cream.

Cream Puffs (Courtesy of Beard Papa’s, Facebook)

While Beard Papa’s around the world still use this recipe today, representatives note that many new, delicious additions have been tacked onto the menu, including crème brulee, fondant cake and cheesecake.

Along with serving up some of the best desserts in the world, Beard Papa’s offers visitors a customizable experience. First, customers are invited to choose their puff’s “shell,” with classic options like original, chocolate and strawberry, along with unique flavors like green tea, honey butter and Oreo cookie crumble. Next up, customers are given the option of three fillings: vanilla, green tea or chocolate. Feel free to mix-and-match, as you may discover a personal favorite!

Cream Puff Shells (Courtesy of Beard Papa’s)

Cream Puff Fillings (Courtesy of Beard Papa’s)

While the grand-opening for Beard Papa’s Sugarhouse location has not yet been disclosed, ABC4 will notify users once an announcement is made. Until then, those interested in attending the exciting event can look forward to “special gifts for the first 100 customers, exclusive promotions running all day, social media giveaways,” along with appearances from local influencers and neighboring business owners.

To stay up to date with Beard Papa’s, check them out on Facebook and Instagram.