Japanese-American World War II Veteran honored with Honor Salute Ceremony

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A Japanese-American World War II Veteran and Congressional Gold Medal recipient, received an Honor Salute Ceremony with full military personnel by Community Nursing Services.

Corporal Nelson Akagi was in college during the attack on Pearl Harbor and was told to return home. During that time, Japanese-Americans were stripped of their rights, property, and classified as alien enemies.

To avoid having to go to an internment camp, Akagi’s family went to Idaho to farm sugar beets.

“The evacuation was done without due process of law,” Akagi said. “But there was never a shadow of doubt about our loyalty.”

In 1943, 19-year-old Akagi joined the Japanese-American 522nd Field Artillery Battalion of the 442nd regimental combat unit with the Army where he fought on the battlegrounds of Italy, France, and Germany, helping to liberate many areas, including the Dachau concentration camp.

In 2010, Akagi received the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal and on Wednesday the Honor Salute Ceremony was held in his honor.

“These tributes often bring pride, peace and closure for veterans and their families,” said CNS Honor Salute Coordinator, Technical Sergeant Garry Bell, USAF (Ret), “This program provides a final tribute to our veterans who are entering their end of life journey.”

The CNS Honor Salute Program provides formal tributes of appreciation to patients who are members of the military and gave a part of their lives to fight for our country’s freedom.