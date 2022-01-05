January is National Blood Donor Month and Utahns are in need of blood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With January being National Blood Donor Month, the Associated Regional and University Pathologists (ARUP) Blood Services is asking for a compassionate start to the new year.

ARUP Blood Services reports needing blood donations, as blood and platelet donations typically decline during the holidays when people are consumed with holiday activities. Additionally, wintry weather has forced blood drive cancellations and seasonal or pandemic illnesses make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply during these times.

“National Blood Donor Month this January is the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives,” said Deb Jordan, ARUP Blood Services’ community outreach supervisor.

Officials say people can donate a pint of blood once every two months.

ARUP is the sole provider to University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute, which transfuse over 25,000 units of blood and platelets per year, and are in urgent need for donors of all types to give blood. Individuals with blood type O are most needed as that is the blood type used in most traumas.

Emergencies requiring large amounts of donated blood can happen at any time. Hospitals need to have blood available to be prepared for all types of transfusion needs.

University of Utah hospitals and clinics, along with Huntsman Cancer Institute, host blood drives every three months so donors can keep track of when to donate.

To find location and hours, go to utahblood.org or call 801-584-5272.