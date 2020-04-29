Jack-knifed semi blocks I-215 ramp

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a jack-knifed semi is blocking the connecting ramp from northbound I-215 to SR-201 westbound.

UHP sad it is leaking a small amount of fuel and hazmat crews are en-route.

The connecting ramp from northbound I-215 to SR-201 westbound is blocked by this jack-knifed semi. It is leaking a small amount of fuel, hazmat crews are en-route. pic.twitter.com/XrTU5BfX1K — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) April 29, 2020

This semi was hit by a sedan after the sedan made an unsafe lane change, UHP added. Neither the sedan’s occupants nor the semi driver were transported to a hospital.

