Jack-knifed semi blocks I-215 ramp

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a jack-knifed semi is blocking the connecting ramp from northbound I-215 to SR-201 westbound.
UHP sad it is leaking a small amount of fuel and hazmat crews are en-route.
This semi was hit by a sedan after the sedan made an unsafe lane change, UHP added. Neither the sedan’s occupants nor the semi driver were transported to a hospital.
