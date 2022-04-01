DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis School District has released its findings from an independent investigation surrounding the bullying and discrimination allegations against Izzy Tichenor — a 10-year-old student who died by suicide in November 2021.

The investigation, conducted by an independent review team, found that there is “no direct evidence” to support allegations that Izzy was bullied on the basis of race and/or her disability.

Investigators also found that administrators and educators at Foxboro Elementary failed to timely document Izzy’s mother’s reports that Izzy and her sister were bullied after multiple reports were made during the school year.

According to the review released by the district Friday evening, the school did not have a policy directing the timely entry of reports or a policy specifying which reports needed to be documented. Nearly every note in Izzy’s record made during the 2021-2022 school year was entered the day Izzy’s mother told the school that Izzy attempted to take her life or later. Investigators also noted that the school failed to document that Izzy’s sister was bullied by another student. The only notes entered for the school year were entered for events regarding Izzy’s suicide attempt and death.

Several of the untimely entries were also mislabeled as an “Academic” intervention.

Interview subjects reported that students and teachers made comments to Izzy about her hygiene but no witness said she was bullied for her being Black or autistic.

One example the investigators point to in the report is when Izzy’s mother complained to Izzy’s teacher saying that her daughter was bullied by a student who told her she smelled and needed to shampoo her hair. The teacher dismissed the complaint and told the family that they “needed to teach Izzy how to let others know that their comments were hurtful or made her feel bad.”

The dismissal revealed that teachers in the school were unfamiliar with the district’s definition of bullying. Investigators found that teachers commonly expressed that bullying required repeated incidents. Others relied on their own “sense” of bullying rather than the district’s

Investigators also found that Foxboro knew that Izzy’s sister was being bullied based on her race and the school did respond to the allegations. This finding came from an incident that happened on September 14, 2021, where a Foxboro student had called Izzy’s sister the “N-word.” This complaint followed two others that stated that the student had called Izzy’s sister names and threatened both of them with a gun, according to the report.

When Foxboro investigated the incident, they determined there wasn’t “enough evidence to support either claim.”

Administrators then reviewed video footage of the alleged incident and interviewed two potential witnesses. The school determined that it “was more likely than not” that the confrontation occurred.

As a way to address the bullying, the administration required Izzy and her sister, along with the offending student, to sign mutual No Contact Contracts. The contract required that each morning, the other student could not eat breakfast in the cafeteria. Instead, the student would meet with a case manager who escorted the student to the cafeteria, stood with the student while their food was served, and then would escort the student to an office, where they would eat their breakfast.

Foxboro also gave Izzy’s mother another alternative which involved both Izzy and her sister exiting the school through an alternative route to avoid contact between them and the other student.

Due to these findings, investigators indicated in the report that the Tichenor family suffered because the district failed to ensure that all educators understood and appreciate what bullying is.

The independent investigation began in November 2021 and consisted of 400 hours with the examination of more than 2,600 pages of documents and interviews with 47 people.

In a statement, the Davis School District said:

“Once again, the Davis School District expresses its sorrow and sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Izzy Tichenor. We thank the Independent Review Team for its work and its diligence. We are studying the report and reviewing its recommendations. We are taking it seriously. We vow to continue our ongoing and extensive efforts to foster a welcoming environment for all students in the Davis School District.”