‘I’ve faced death’: Jazz superfan needs new heart and home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah Jazz superfan said on social media it may be the beginning of the end for him.

Clint Peterson, known for his Jazz banter on social media, said he is losing his house and his health is declining.

He asked the community to help support him and his two girls.

Peterson, the 48-year-old father of two, said this as he is fighting for a new heart and a new home.

He’s matter of fact, but that’s what helping him get through this tough time.

“You’re gonna die, how do you feel about it?” Peterson said, remembering a doctor told him this. “I said you ‘just told me I’m gonna die how do you think I feel about it.”‘

Peterson spent most of 2019 in the hospital. He said he went to the ER because he thought it was a virus.

“I was in for months,” said Peterson. “It’s very much a blur to me.”

It was much worse. Peterson was diagnosed as an advanced heart failure patient.

He was put on an LVAD, a left ventricular assist device, and Medicaid does not pay for it.

So his girlfriend at the time married him so he could be on her insurance to afford the medical device.

“I would not be here today to tell the story if it wasn’t for her,” said Peterson.

However, several weeks ago, his wife filed for divorce, which means he won’t be able to afford his life-saving heart machine.

“I have faced death, and I’ve had to face death, and every day I don’t know when I go to sleep if I’m gonna wake up the next day,” said Peterson

Peterson has to figure out how to save his heart, support his girls and secure a home.

“I wrote that post as as a sort of a thank you and goodbye not knowing what’s going to happen just in case it doesn’t pan out,” said Peterson.

In case it doesn’t pan out, Peterson went on social media to ask for help writing in his post:

“Gonna miss ya’ll look out for my girls would ya?”

“I think I want people to know how important it is to me honestly,” said Peterson.

The community has truly rallied around Peterson.

Thousands of dollars have been pouring into a GoFundMe and Venmo.

Besides his two girls, Clint said the Jazz are what is keeping him going.

He said he thankful for such a wonderful basketball community.