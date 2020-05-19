ABC4 News – “Mailbox Improvement Week”, celebrated on the third week of May each year, is the postal service’s a way to encourage customers examine and improve the appearance of their mailboxes.

USPS announced in a press release they want homeowners on city motorized, rural, or contract delivery service routes need to pay more attention to the condition of their mailboxes.

“Neat, attractive mailboxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas, ” stated the release.

Mailbox Improvement Week calls attention to the need for providing mailboxes that are:

Approved by the Postmaster General.

Fully operational.

Designed to protect the mail from weather.

Safe to use.

Conveniently located.

Neat in appearance.

Large enough within allowable size limits to support the customer’s daily mail and package volume.

USPS said mailboxes that meet those requirements help delivery and collection operations while improving service to the entire route.

For more information about mail delvery and mailbox compliance, go to https://about.usps.com/what-we-are-doing/current-initiatives/delivery-growth-management/welcome.htm.