‘It’s risky’: SLC Fire warns residents about fireworks restrictions for 4th of July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Friday, statewide fireworks are now legal to set off, but due to the drought, cities like Salt Lake have banned them altogether.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the Salt Lake City Fire Chief and crews went door to door informing residents of the restrictions. Firefighters handed out hundreds of informational filers reminding folks not only are private use fireworks banned in Salt Lake City this year, but not setting off fireworks correctly could cause wildfires and serious burn injuries.

“When we are out going door to door putting out flyers about the fireworks ban and we see residents out and they want to talk to us, that’s our biggest bang for the buck,” Salt Lake Fire Chief Karl Lieb said.

According to the consumer product safety commission, back in 2019, 12 people died and 10,000 others were injured due to fireworks.

This year’s extreme drought is prompting major concern.

“This year, we feel the hazard is not only in an urban interface, it is also in the core of the city and through all the neighborhoods, backyards, front yards. It’s risky,” Chief Lieb said.

Regardless of where you live, the DNR and other state officials are urging folks to view professional Fourth of July firework shows.

Official say, if you must set your own off, make sure to do it away from a dry field and have water or a fire extinguisher on hand.

Click here to view each city’s different restrictions.

Statewide fireworks in unrestricted areas are allowed today through July 5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Salt Lake Fire says this weekend, they’ll be out in full force making sure people are following the law.

Those caught breaking the law could be fined upwards of $1,000.