‘It’s not as convenient’: COVID-19 at-home testing kit shortage hits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — There is now a shortage of at-home covid testing kits at many stores throughout Utah.

Several stores throughout the state are feeling the effect of this including CVS and Walgreens.

It shows a majority of their stores online are out of stock.

The Salt Lake County Health Department said Utahns should visit a testing site instead of using an at-home test.

Nick Rupp, spokesperson for the Salt Lake County Health Department, said the at-home tests should be a last resort.

“Testing is lower on the list,” said Rupp. “It is after vaccination and booster and it is after masking up in public indoor spaces and of course, if you are symptomatic get tested and stay home,” Rupp added.

With the demand on the rise for at-home testing kits, Rupp said if you do go this route, make sure to double-check your results.

“It’s not that much more convenient to do an at-home test because one, you have to go to the store and two, find one if they are available which can be challenging to find right now and then you have to be at home and go through that process of swabbing yourself,” said Rupp.