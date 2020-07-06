It’s National Fried Chicken Day: Utah’s favorite fried chicken restaurants

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day! At ABC4, we have compiled a short list of fried chicken places around Utah so you can go and get your fried chicken fix Monday.

Pretty Bird:

Pretty Bird is located in Salt Lake City and has quickly become a local favorite. Pretty Bird recently announced they are opening another location in Sugar House in the fall!

Meiers Chicken:

Meiers Chicken is located in Holladay and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday but Sunday.

Lovebirds Hot Chicken:

Lovebirds is fairly new to Utah County and is located at the Shops at the Riverwoods in Provo. The founder, Adam Terry, wanted to take on fried chicken and represent it in Utah Valley. The restaurant is open every day except Sunday.

Curry Fried Chicken:

Curry Fried Chicken puts an Indian and Middle Eastern spin on traditional fried chicken. The restaurant is located in Salt Lake City.

Bok Bok Korean Fried Chicken:

Bok Bok puts a Korean flair on Fried Chicken and has two locations, one in Provo and another in American Fork.

Kevin’s Fried Chicken:

One of Salt Lake Valley’s more popular chicken destinations is Kevin’s Fried Chicken. The restaurant is located on 4500 S. in Murray.

Angie’s:

Angie’s is a Logan landmark for their fun atmosphere and down-home cooking but they also have great fried chicken!

George’s Corner Restaurant & Pub:

Located in St. George, George’s Corner is a popular place to grab some buttermilk fried chicken.