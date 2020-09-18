It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Where to grab the best burgers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It is National Cheeseburger Day! Utah is spoiled with amazing burger joints around the state. ABC4 took to social media to ask you what some of your favorite burger places are around the Beehive State:
Burger chains in Utah
- Five Guys
- Smash Burger
- Apollo Burger
Salt Lake County
- Chedda Burger
- Crown Burgers
- Lucky 13
- Stonebridge Golf Course
Summit County
- Drafts Burger Bar
- Yuta Restaurant at The Lodge at Blue Sky
Weber County
- Warrens Craft Burger
- Burger Bar
- The Greenery
- Burly Burger
Utah County
- Glades Drive-Inn
Morgan County
- J’s Drive-in
Wasatch County
- Wasatch Back Grill
Are we missing any? Make sure to tell us your favorite cheeseburger place by heading to ABC4’s social media pages.
