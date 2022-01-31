‘It’s less than what we were seeing before’: Utah hospitals still overwhelmed as Omicron peaks

UTAH (ABC4) – There appears to a dim light at the end of the Omicron tunnel. Recent data from John Hopkins University suggests cases are hitting a plateau in areas of the country such as New York, New Jersey, and Texas among others that experienced an early surge of Omicron infections.

Utah health officials say they are seeing similar trends in Utah but there are still some concerns.

On Monday, the state health department reported 10,272 new cases from over the weekend. While that number is nothing to take lightly, that’s still a significant drop from just a few weeks ago when the Utah Health Department reported single-day cases toppling 10,000 or more.

“It’s certainly still huge numbers of cases but it’s less than what we were seeing before,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen says of Utah’s current state of infections.

Nolen says the most notable decline in cases is in the most populated portions of the state, she says there are areas in smaller populated communities still seeing an alarming number of cases per capita respective to their counties.

Nolen also cautions that Utah hospitals and healthcare workers are still caring for a record number of COVID patients in the ICU’s

According to Intermountain Healthcare, the unvaccinated make up about 82% of patients in their Intensive Care Units due to COVID-19.

In regards to COVID testing, you may recall earlier in the month of January when state leaders and health officials encouraged symptomatic people not to get tested and just assume they have Omicron due to its contagiousness. Health officials say the guidance came as a way to preserve tests for those most at-risk.

Dr. Leisha Nolen says the state does have alternate methods to determine state COVID trends beyond absolute testing numbers.

“We have systems where we monitor what’s in the COVID wastewater and that’s going down in most parts of the state now. So i think we have turned a corner but that doesn’t mean it’s safe to go out we still have a lot of transmission in the state” Nolen tells ABC4.

With the new subvariant of Omicron BA.2 already circulating in Utah, Nolen says it’s still important for those who haven’t gotten a booster to shot to do so as the strongest form of protection against the virus.

For those who want to get a COVID test, Dr. Nolen says the state is beginning to receive a backlog of tests and health officials are considering re-evaluating their recommendations for the public who may be experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.



