“It’s just a nice and quiet place to regroup:” New military lounge opens at Salt Lake International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Military servicemen and women traveling through Utah now have a new place to relax and recharge.

On Friday the United Service Organization celebrated its 81st birthday, in honor of the occasion the USO opened three new military facilities, one of them being at the Salt Lake International airport.

It’s the first center in Utah since World War 2.

The new center at Salt Lake City International Airport will provide a ‘home away from home’ for military service members and their families serving, training, and traveling through the state of Utah.

Bob Kurkjian, USO West President expressed his excitement during Friday’s Grand opening, as well as fellow volunteers, veterans, and current active-duty servicemen and women.

Kurkijan tells ABC4, the local military community has long desired a USO center in Utah.

The 933 square feet facility is equipped with a host of amenities including Wi-Fi access, snacks, beverages, luggage storage, a lounge area with TV entertainment, movies, and family games.

USO officials say they estimate around 2000 military servicemen and women a month will use the center. They tell us Utah has over 32,000 Active duty and Reserve members

According to Airport officials, the Salt Lake International airport is the 21st busiest in North America and 70th busiest in the world. Nearly 400 flights depart from the Salt Lake airport daily to 99 nonstop destinations. It’s also a major hub for Delta airlines and shares runways with the Utah Air National Guard.

USO says they held a soft opening just before Christmas and has since served a little under 1,700 military service members and their families as of Feb. 1, 2022.

One couple ABC4 spoke with says they’ve served in Houston and in Salt Lake City and knows firsthand the benefits of having a local USO “to have if you will a soft place to fall when they get here, they can sit down and relax get a drink use computer. It’s just a nice and quiet place to step back and kind of regroup” says Becky Morehead who is currently volunteering at the new facility along with husband Rob.

The Salt Lake International Airport USO has garnered a myriad of support from local community business leaders and corporations.

Officials say they currently have about 40 volunteers helping with hospitality, but they need many more if you’d like to donate some time and thank those who have served our country you are asked to visit utah.uso.org, officials are asking visitors to abide by all COVID-19 guidelines during times when it is unable to social distance.