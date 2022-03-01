UTAH (ABC4) – Russia continues its ruthless attack on the Eastern European country of Ukraine.

On the ground there are sirens, military tanks, air raids and thousands of Ukrainians who are just trying to survive.

For Amanda Banuelos, an elementary school teacher in American Fork, that’s a scary reality for a family she used to live with in Ukraine.

Banuelos says she’s constantly checking to make sure her host mom Elena and other family members are safe, saying, “She messages in and out because of how dangerous the situation is, one of her first messages was, ‘we’re leaving Kiev, it’s not safe here.'”

Banuelos lived with a host family in Kiev from 2013 to 2014 while she was teaching English to kids as part of an international languages program.

While that was nearly a decade ago, Banuelos still keeps in close contact with their entire family. When the attacks began last week, she immediately checked on them.

“She messaged me this morning, a picture of her. So far they are safe but others stayed in Kiev, hiding in subways and in bunkers or in the country home away from where missiles are striking apartments and civilians,” says Banuelos.

She tells ABC4 that, at one point, the attacks were happening close to where Banuelos lived in Ukraine.

Back home, local leaders and community members have been vocal about standing with Ukraine with rallies to a showing of solidarity at the Utah state capitol.

While things are calm on Utah soil, those with connections to Ukraine can only hope their loved ones can survive the vicious attacks happening in their homeland.

Luckily social media plays a role, “I also have another Ukrainian friend who posts pictures when the sun comes up. She sees the blue sky, she takes a picture and says another day, another blue sky, we made it through the night,” says Banuelos.