TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A shocking death occurred at a Taylorsville apartment on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

According to Taylorsville City Police Department, a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in his home last night at Thornhill Apartments.

“It makes me really sad that something like that even happened, especially like right across from my apartment,” said Jade Rettberg, an apartment resident.

Police said there is no evidence indicating it is something other than an accident, adding that it looks to be the result of the toddler finding a gun and shooting himself.

“I was shocked. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s scary. That’s so sad because he was so young,’” said neighbor Lauren Ciaramella.

Ciaramella lives right next door. She said her mom woke her up because she heard a woman screaming and crying.

Having no idea what happened, Ciaramella was scared to the point she was shaking.

“We thought someone was getting hurt or murdered. We just weren’t sure,” Ciaramella said.

She only learned what happened the next morning, and then everything she saw and heard made more sense to her then.

“I couldn’t imagine what it would be like in their shoes. I would probably scream and cry. I don’t blame the mom one bit,” Ciaramella said.

Rettberg said she was speechless. In the seven years she lived there, nothing like this has ever happened.

“I think the worst thing that’s happened over here is someone getting pulled over for speeding or something like that. It’s heartbreaking I’m just really shocked,” Rettberg said.

Neighbors said if the family needs them, they’ll be there. But for now, many are suspended disbelief.

“I’m just speechless, honestly. I don’t even know what to really say. It’s just really sad,” Rettberg said.

A question many neighbors had is how the gun was accessible to the boy in the first place. Police did not provide information on where the gun was in the apartment.

If you have a gun and a child at home, Utah police provide free gun safety kits with locking devices.