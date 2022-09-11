SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first seven days of September made it feel like we had put July back up after June instead of moving on. In those days the Wasatch Front averaged over 103 degrees as a high temperature (normal is closer to 86) and our average overall temp was over 87 (normal is 68). In fact, the whole state felt the heat and we were breaking records at… well, at a record-breaking pace.

But that has seemingly calmed down and “September” is up on the calendar as it should be. The temperature’s at a level we’re a little more used to seeing and the only real snag in everything is the northerly flow that brought in the cool air also piped in a large amount of smoke from the fires in our neighboring states. This caused some very poor air quality in the northern portion of the state, but there is another place where we are going to see some changes for the better.

By Sunday we’ll start to see changes in our weather as the northerly flow will be replaced with a southerly flow. This will help start getting the smoke out of here, but temperatures will start to creep upwards. As we turn the page into next week, that southerly flow is expected to bring in moisture, resulting in a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms up and down the Beehive State, especially from Tuesday-Thursday, based on current model projections. Also, after the brief warm up from Sunday into Monday, highs will fall to near or even slightly below seasonal averages for the remainder of the workweek!

So get those sweaters ready, it won’t be long before you’ll be needing them! But… you might also need some rain gear if you’re heading to the State Fair Tuesday or Wednesday.