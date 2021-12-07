It’s about to feel like December: Late week storm targets Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Who is ready for some weather changes? You’ve heard the Pinpoint Weather Team talk about the need for moisture and drought conditions for the last several months, and now, a more active storm pattern has arrived.

We kicked off the week with a weak storm that delivered some light snow to the Central and Southern mountains, including Bryce Canyon, but daytime highs rebounded quickly. Our above-average trend will come to a screeching halt though by the end of the workweek.

A larger storm will usher wintry weather to the Beehive State, and we will start to notice the changes late Wednesday and the impacts will continue through Friday.

This storm system will bring waves of wet weather starting with mountain snow starting off Wednesday evening. We will see valley rain and mountain snow fill in after midnight, but with the timing of the precipitation happening overnight, some snow could mix in and cause a sloppy Thursday morning commute for some.

Rain will fully transition to snow in Northern Utah Thursday morning, in Central Utah Thursday afternoon and there is even a chance we see some snowflakes mixing in with rain in Washington County by Friday morning. We will see snow taper off in valleys Thursday evening and into the overnight, but not before picking up the first measurable snowfall of the season at Salt Lake International Airport.

The average first snow happens in Salt Lake around Nov. 7, so the weather pattern is about a month late. Mountain snow will continue overnight as totals continue to stack up. Healthy numbers are expected with early estimates dropping up to two feet in the high country when all is said and done.

Models liking the plume of moisture moving in & the transition of rain to snow for Northern Utah Thursday AM. We get a solid window of moderate snow, and the wet weather extends into Central & Southern Utah through the day.

This is wave #1 of moisture. @cesar_wx @thomasgeboywx pic.twitter.com/Ik3arY7lT5 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) December 8, 2021

Friday brings much colder air and the potential for lake effect snow in Northern Utah. Our temperatures will struggle to hit freezing both Friday and Saturday, and because of the cold air moving over the Great Salt Lake, areas SE of the lake could see additional snowfall, and this will complicate travel. Snow showers will linger Friday before the activity winds down, and even when the snow dwindles, the cold air stays. Expect below-average daytime highs through the weekend. While the storm continues to evolve, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for developments.

One thing is set in stone when it comes to this storm: we need the moisture. While October overperformed for precipitation and set the record for the sixth wettest October in Salt Lake, November was lackluster coming in almost a full inch below average. November in Salt Lake typically brings in seven inches of snow, and we had none! This storm is welcome and it’s safe to say, we invite the active pattern to stick around all winter. Our snowpack and reservoirs need the help.

Stay ahead of changing weather conditions with the Pinpoint Weather Team on-air and online. We are There4You!