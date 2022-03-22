UTAH (ABC4) – It’s a harrowing scene that for some reason continues to happen…another wrong-way crash on Utah’s highways yesterday on I-15 near Centerville. Police say the numbers of these incidents are trending way too high this early in the year.

Officials with Utah Highway Patrol say they’ve responded to 43 wrong-way crashes this year. Highway safety officials believe drunk drivers are the cause of a majority of wrong-way accidents. For Rachel Vigil, these incidents hit too close to home.

Vigil describes it as “a struggle for her kids and her husband.”

Rachel Vigil’s sister Angelica “Jelly” Dhondup was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver who was going the wrong way in August near 2300 South on I-15 in South Salt Lake, just hours after she got married, leaving behind a newlywed husband and three kids.

Vigil and Angelica’s husband both drive for a living, they say shortly after the accident it was hard for them to be out behind the wheel.

“Her husband, he’s still struggling, and he sees accidents all the time and he gets hesitant to drive in the area she was hit,” says Vigil.

What should’ve been the happiest days of Angelica’s life turned into a tragedy. Her family is still searching for closure.

“We went from her 10-year-old son who was outgoing, and happy this little boy doesn’t even smile no more,” explains Vigil.

After a recent string of wrong-way crashes, many of which Highway and Transportation officials say are caused by impaired driving, they are working on a five-year plan to get a handle on wrong-way crashes through a task force. This would pinpoint the problem areas where drivers are driving the wrong way.

Their hope is drivers will take the initiative on their own to make better choices to stay clear of the steering wheel after drinking as the end result leads to a devasting domino effect. For Rachel Vigil and her family, she hopes people understand the long-lasting effects these incidents can have on a family.

“I don’t think anybody is thinking about getting into an accident that day and it’s not going to happen to me but it happens to everyone,” Vigil says.