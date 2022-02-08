‘It’s a little less stressful’: state employees ready to fill in as teacher shortage rages on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is putting his newest executive order into action Tuesday.

He and First Lady Abby Cox filled in as substitute teachers amid the staffing shortage around the state.

Gov. Cox tweeted this morning about getting ready for his time in the classroom:

“Substitute teaching 3 periods of 8th-grade history today. Pray for me.”

Meanwhile, he said his wife will be able to put her special education degree to the test.

Gov. Cox’s executive order allows state employees to take some paid time off to fill in at schools where needed.

Hundreds of teachers around the state are still calling out sick and some school districts told ABC 4 they’ll take any help they can get at this point.

Most are dealing with anywhere from 500 to 1,000 sick calls a week.

Meanwhile, 292 state employees have now signed up to hopefully help solve what’s being called a substitute teacher crisis.

“I immediately jumped at the opportunity,” said Tyler Cain.

Tyler Cain works for the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.

“I think youth will be especially fun to work with,” said Cain. “I spend most of my time staring at Excel and panicking about numbers and I thought this would be a great way to interact with people and also to give back to my community.”

The 28-year-old Utahn born and raised in the Beehive State said Gov Cox’s executive order is exactly what she needed to hear.

It allows her or any other state employee to take up to 30 hours of paid time off to fill in at public or private schools throughout the state amid the substitute teacher crisis.

“It’s a great big world out there and I think that learning to evaluate problems through a bunch of different perspectives and fostering empathy is so much more important than any single test or quiz.”

Cain said she wants to use her perspective to inspire high school students.

Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox also got on board and taught a few classes as well.

The Granite School District spokesperson, Ben Horsle, said they’ve been understaffed because of teacher sick calls since November.

He said he’d like the substitutes to fill in for more than a day to help with consistency.

“If it’s just for a day and it’s a little less stressful or impactful on a student’s education but it certainly is something we are very concerned about,” said Horsley.

Tha consistency is what Cain said she wants to help provide.

“I love doing things that help me seek out purpose and I think trying to enrich people’s lives, that’s all you can do while you’re a human on this planet and this seemed like a really good way to maximize my existence,” said Cain.

The executive order goes through the end of June.

Substitute teachers make anywhere from 85-150 dollars a day in the school districts in Salt Lake County depending on experience.

Granite Schools have an incentive program where substitutes teachers can bank an extra $50 if they work a whole week.

Horsley said the more they help fill the more money they can make in incentives.

If You are interested in substitute teaching at a school in Utah find your local school district’s website and follow their links.

State employees just like everybody else must pass a background check.