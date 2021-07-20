‘It’ll probably get a little messy again’: Cedar City residents cleaning up after flash floods

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents on Fiddlers Canyon Road in Cedar City are cleaning up and preparing for the possibility of more rain after flash floods struck the neighborhood Monday night.

“We lived here about 5 years, I’ve never seen a flood like this, there’s almost a little river flowing down, you can see the debris that’s built up here,” says Paul Schneider who lives on Fiddlers Canyon Road.

In an area that was filled with grass is now mainly mud and rocks.

“We did have a little drainage way for the water but it was just totally overwhelmed, luckily it didn’t go inside our home, but we were out helping last night some neighbors who did get flooded basements,” says Schneider.

He’s using this cloudy Tuesday to prepare for more.

“I’m just making sure all the house gutters are clean, the drains are set up right, I might need to do some work here to set up a path so it just stays away from any homes,” he says.

Schneider says he’s hoping the next round of flash floods won’t be as bad with the work he’s putting in now.

“It’ll probably get a little messy again,” he adds.

Officials want to remind people not to walk or drive through the waters, it can be life-threatening.