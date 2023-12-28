SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With both women leading the now-defunct “8 Passengers” YouTube channel pleading guilty to child abuse charges, one Utah defense attorney notes the real winners are the child victims who will not have to testify in court.

Both Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke, best known for their involvement in “8 Passengers” pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse charges this month. Defense Attorney Clayton Simms, who is not affiliated with the case, told ABC4 prosectors are likely looking at the plea deals as a win.

“The prosecutors accomplished their goals,” said Simms. “They secured a conviction on four counts, both of these defendants could serve up to 60 years in the Utah State Prison. From the prosecutor’s perspective, they avoided a trial, avoided forcing these witnesses to testify and secured a significant number of years in prison or jail.”

Simms said the plea deal worked out to the benefit of the children. Shortly after Hildebrandt pleaded guilty her attorney, Douglas Terry, told reporters she took the plea deal so Franke’s children wouldn’t have to testify.

“She takes responsibility and it is her main concern at this point that these children can heal, both physically and emotionally,” Terry said outside the courthouse on Wednesday.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt were taken into custody in early September after two of Franke’s children were found emaciated in Hildebrandt’s Washington County home. Franke’s 12-year-old son was able to escape and went to a neighboring home asking for food and water. The neighbor called 911, saying the boy had tape on his ankles and wrists and had “deep lacerations from being tied up with rope.”

Court documents show the children were made to perform “wall-sits, carrying boxes full of books up and down stairs and working outside.” Children were also denied shoes while working and forced to stand in direct sunlight for several days and remain outside “all hours of the day and night.” This led to severe sunburns and blistered and sloughing skin while being denied water.

Hildebrandt also told the children that they were “evil and possessed,” needed to be obedient and that punishment was necessary to repent.

Simms said to recount the treatment they went through in a trial would have likely been traumatizing for the children.

“You could imagine the horror of having to testify against your own mother and talk about the things that she did and point her out to a jury,” Simms told ABC4. “So, they decided to take the guilty plea and accept the punishment.”

Hildebrandt and Franke will both be sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. According to Washington County court documents, both face up to 60 years in Utah State Prison and at least a $76,000 fine. Simms told ABC4 he expects both to go to prison and that the plea deals won’t provide any leniency.

“[Hildebrandt] had training. She had experience. She should have known that her techniques were just not acceptable,” explained Simms. “Any human would have known you don’t allow a child to stay outside all night, to not feed them healthy food or food in general and certainly not to keep water away from them in the summer. It was just horrific conditions and it’s really quite shocking.”