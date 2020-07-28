‘It will never go away’: Neighbor reacts to deadly West Jordan plane crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents are reeling after a small plane crashed into a West Jordan neighborhood Saturday afternoon. West Jordan police confirmed Mary Quintana, 72, died Monday from her injuries sustained when the plane slammed into her home near 8700 South 3700 West.

“You lost a future there, (cries) you lost, you lost somebody you had unconditional love for,” said neighbor Autumn Allen.

Allen saw the aftermath of a small plane, carrying six people including small children, crash into 72-year-old Mary Quintana’s home. Quintana died late Monday morning after sustaining critical injuries.

“The most terrible picture that keeps popping into my mind, is a burnt white teddy bear and a red and black car seat, just burnt,” said Allen.

What’s left of the crash now are burnt homes and debris that will be cleaned up, but Allen said an everlasting impression has been left on residents’ hearts and minds.

“It won’t go away. It will never go away. This will be something that will affect us every year, every day,” said Allen.

ABC confirmed the 9-month-old baby girl killed in the crash, Coral Wyckoff, was the daughter of the pilot who also died, Lee Wyckoff. Rebecca Wyckoff is in critical condition.

“You lost the wedding, you lost the prom, the first date run down with the dad, I mean you lost the dad,” said Allen.

Veda Shepard, 12, managed to walk away from the crash with minor physical injuries, but lost her mother, Milda Shibonis. Two-year-old Cody Mitchell is in critical from burns on his legs and arms.

“This will never be fixed; there will always be that reminder of what happened here,” said Allen.

The reason for the crash is unknown and is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.