‘It was solidarity’: Community members march through streets after Chauvin guilty verdict

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Community members wanted their voices heard Tuesday night as they marched down the streets of downtown Salt Lake City after the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin.

They said it was more than just about George Floyd’s death or Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

Several of them said it was about solidarity and support.

“We are celebrating George Floyd’s life today and we are celebrating the verdict,” said Utah Black Lives Matter Founder Lex Scott.

The messages moved throughout the Salt Lake City streets as people chanted their frustrations and celebrations.

“All of the races in different colors came out to unite as one,” said demonstrator Nyree Hicks. “No drama no fighting just be able to feel love again.

Being heard again was not good enough for Scott.

“I don’t think George Floyd would’ve received justice if this happened in Salt Lake City,” said Scott.

In Salt Lake City there are several murals of people who died at the hands of police which inspired the demonstrators to push for change.

“It was a display of solidarity,” said Scott.

“I know everybody says that black lives matter, but I think all lives matter,” said Hicks.

Community members marched from the Salt Lake Police Department to the mural of George Floyd downtown.

Scott said she hopes leaders of Salt Lake City heard her voice and countless others.