‘It was home for us’: Family displaced after St. George fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Imagine losing everything you’ve ever had. That’s what just happened to Sylvia Wasden after her home burned down on Diagonal Street in Saint George last week.

She’s walking through what’s left of her home of 26 years, picking up items spared by the fire.

“I haven’t cried…we looked out the window and saw this big black inferno going on,” says Wasden.

The blaze started in the house behind hers while she was out. Heavy winds and dry conditions spread the inferno faster than firefighters could put it out. Her three dogs trapped inside were rescued.

“And it was home, for us, it’s the longest I’ve been in a house my whole life,” says Wasden.

She says the past year has been devastating, losing loved ones and now her home. But she’s thankful for her family and community and their full support.

“Our lives are all in there, but we’re alive…and that’s the most important thing, when I went through the deaths of so many people, I know it was a higher power that was keeping me going,” says Wasden.

Pointing out one flower almost untouched after the blaze took her entire garden, she believes is a sign from her mother telling her to hold on.

“Out of death comes birth, and there’s going to be a rebirth, and maybe that’s what this is all about, a chapter of my life and my families is closing, but we’re here and we can do it again,” says Wasden.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Sylvia and her family. For more, click here.